UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Greece
apartments
4412
houses
9304
Clear all
4 698 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
240 m²
€ 850,000
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 315,000
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor…
House
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
108 m²
€ 320,000
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
115 m²
€ 349,000
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,400,000
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 3,000,000
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
117 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the sixth…
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
258 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
140 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
8/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor a…
3 room house
Greece, Greece
90 m²
€ 300,000
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
173 m²
€ 350,000
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with within the plot…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Regions with properties for sale
in Piraeus
in Municipality of Larissa
in Larissa
in demos aristotele
in Chania Municipality
in The municipality Nea Propontida
in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
in Rethymni Municipality
in Leptokarya
in Ierissos
in Agios Nikolaos
in Limenas Chersonisou
in Chortiatis Municipal Unit
in Platanias Municipality
in Nea Moudania
in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
in Neos Marmaras
in Municipality of Saronikos
in Municipality of Rhodes
Properties features in Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map