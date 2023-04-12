Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Greece

apartments
4412
houses
9304
4 698 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
5 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
240 m²
€ 850,000
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 315,000
1 room apartmentin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor…
Housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
House
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
108 m²
€ 320,000
2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
115 m²
€ 349,000
6 room housein South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,400,000
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,000,000
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 117 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the sixth…
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room townhousein Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
1 room Cottagein Vrouchas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
1 room apartmentin Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Villa 3 room villain Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 258 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
140 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor a…
3 room housein Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
90 m²
€ 300,000
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 350,000
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottagein Dassia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with within the plot…

