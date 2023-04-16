Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Saronikos
  6. Saronis

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Saronis, Greece

16 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
8 three-storey villas, 250 sq. m each, for sale in Lagonisi, Attica. The cost of each villa …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
Villa 6 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saronis, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
With beautiful landscaped garden of 840 sq.m. private pool 5x10m. and barbeque, apartment - …
Villa 6 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saronis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saronis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Saronis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
1 room apartmentin Saronis, Greece
1 room apartment
Saronis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room Cottagein Saronis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Saronis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale 1-storey house of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 5 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Saronis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
2 room apartmentin Saronis, Greece
2 room apartment
Saronis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 141 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
