Seaview Villas for Sale in Saronida Municipal Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
8 three-storey villas, 250 sq. m each, for sale in Lagonisi, Attica. The cost of each villa …
Villa 6 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saronis, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
With beautiful landscaped garden of 840 sq.m. private pool 5x10m. and barbeque, apartment - …
Villa 6 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saronis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saronis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Saronis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Saronis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…

