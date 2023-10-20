Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Saronida Municipal Unit
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Saronida Municipal Unit, Greece

Saronis
17
House To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,10M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€350,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€550,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
8 three-storey villas, 250 sq. m each, for sale in Lagonisi, Attica. The cost of each villa …
€500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
€860,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€2,00M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
With beautiful landscaped garden of 840 sq.m. private pool 5x10m. and barbeque, apartment - …
€1,05M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,25M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€900,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€420,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€360,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€155,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€580,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,60M

Property types in Saronida Municipal Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Saronida Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir