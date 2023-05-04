Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Municipality of Eastern Samos
  6. Samos
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Samos, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage in Paleokastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Paleokastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir