  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Samos Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Eastern Samos
2
Municipality of Western Samos
2
Municipal Unit of Karlovasi
2
Samos
2
Neo Karlovasi
1
9 room housein Northern Aegean, Greece
9 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
11 Number of rooms 707 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor consists of 3 …
3 room cottagein Paleokastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Paleokastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Villa 9 room villain Samos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Samos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…

