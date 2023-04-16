Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartmentin Kokkari, Greece
3 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
1 bath 115 m²
€ 200,000
9 room housein Northern Aegean, Greece
9 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
11 Number of rooms 707 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor consists of 3 …
2 room apartmentin Kokkari, Greece
2 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
1 bath 83 m²
€ 200,000
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kontakeika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kontakeika, Greece
3 bath 225 m²
€ 200,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 225 Sq.m., 5 Bedr…
2 room apartmentin Kontakeika, Greece
2 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 165,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios 65 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 …
1 room apartmentin Kontakeika, Greece
1 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 82,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 80 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, …
4 room housein Neo Karlovasi, Greece
4 room house
Neo Karlovasi, Greece
3 bath 260 m²
€ 700,000
Property Code: 1453 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, House of total surface 260 sq.m, 2 levels Karlo…
3 room cottagein Paleokastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Paleokastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Villa 9 room villain Samos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Samos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…

