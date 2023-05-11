Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Rhodes, Greece

Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Villa 6 room villa in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Faliraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faliraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kalathos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalathos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 770,000
Villa Villa in Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000

