Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Rhodes
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Rhodes, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000

Properties features in Rhodes, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir