  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Rhodes

Pool Residential properties for sale in Rhodes, Greece

Ialysos
5
7 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
Villa 6 room villa in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Faliraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faliraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa Villa in Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000

