  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Rhodes

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Rhodes, Greece

Ialysos
5
Lindos
1
16 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The basement consists of one bath…
Villa 4 room villa in Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Kritika, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Kritika, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villa in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 4 room villa in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Available for sale two apartments with an autonomous entrance on the ground floor of 120 sq.…
5 room apartment in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction duplex of 230 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The duplex is situated…
Villa 6 room villa in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basem…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiotari, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Villa 4 room villa in Faliraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faliraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 3 room villa in Kalathos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalathos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 770,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa Villa in Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa
Koskinou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…

