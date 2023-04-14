Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Pool Residential properties for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
40
Rhodes
38
Ialysos
6
Lindos
1
16 properties total found
6 room housein South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,400,000
Housein South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 480 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor cons…
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms 274 m²
€ 1,800,000
7 room housein South Aegean, Greece
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
420 m²
€ 720,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes at the constructi…
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms 365 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one ki…
Villa 4 room villain Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
Villa 6 room villain Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basem…
Villa 4 room villain Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gennadi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 4 room villain Faliraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faliraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villain Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa
Koskinou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…

Properties features in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir