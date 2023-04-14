UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Pool Residential properties for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,400,000
House
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms
480 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor cons…
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms
274 m²
€ 1,800,000
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
8 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 1,850,000
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
420 m²
€ 720,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes at the constructi…
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms
365 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one ki…
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basem…
Villa 4 room villa
Gennadi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 4 room villa
Faliraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villa
Koskinou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
