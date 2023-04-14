Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
40
Rhodes
38
Ialysos
6
Lindos
1
45 properties total found
6 room housein South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,400,000
Housein South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
Housein South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
343 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 343 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
3 room housein South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
4 Number of rooms 274 m²
€ 770,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 274 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one pa…
3 room housein South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
150 m²
€ 315,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the r…
6 room housein South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
8 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkid…
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
3 room housein South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
4 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 170 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. Tynhouse is located on …
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
120 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
70 m²
€ 450,000
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
290 m²
€ 700,000
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
270 m²
€ 500,000
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms 274 m²
€ 1,800,000
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
90 m²
€ 350,000
7 room housein South Aegean, Greece
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
5 room apartmentin South Aegean, Greece
5 room apartment
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 620,000
Duplex with an area of 230 sq.m on the island of Rhodes is for sale at the construction stag…
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one be…
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
9 room housein South Aegean, Greece
9 room house
South Aegean, Greece
380 m²
€ 630,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 380 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The f…
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
8 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 3,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one be…
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms 365 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one ki…
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
4 Number of rooms 780 m² Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 780 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region o…
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
3 Number of rooms 77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 77 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of…
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
3 Number of rooms 77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 77 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of…
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
3 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 78 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of…
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
3 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 78 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The basement consists of one bath…
Villa 4 room villain Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Kritika, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Kritika, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…

Properties features in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir