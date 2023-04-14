Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

80 properties total found
6 room housein South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,400,000
Housein South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 480 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor cons…
Housein South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
343 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 343 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
3 room housein South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
4 Number of rooms 274 m²
€ 770,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 274 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one pa…
3 room housein South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
150 m²
€ 315,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the r…
6 room housein South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
8 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkid…
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
3 room housein South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
4 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 170 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. Tynhouse is located on …
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
160 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor …
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
200 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 1 - a floor cottage with an area of 200 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The cottage c…
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
120 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
140 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
100 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 100 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
70 m²
€ 450,000
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
290 m²
€ 700,000
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
270 m²
€ 500,000
3 room housein South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
210 m²
€ 300,000
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms 274 m²
€ 1,800,000
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
90 m²
€ 350,000
2 room housein South Aegean, Greece
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
170 m²
€ 450,000
Housein South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
260 m²
€ 700,000
7 room housein South Aegean, Greece
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms 725 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 725 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of a l…
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
320 m²
€ 370,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 320 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement con…
4 room housein South Aegean, Greece
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one be…
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
420 m²
€ 720,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes at the constructi…

