Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Residential properties for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Rhodes
40
Rhodes
38
Ialysos
6
Lindos
1
82 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,400,000
House
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms
480 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor cons…
House
South Aegean, Greece
343 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 343 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
4 Number of rooms
274 m²
€ 770,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 274 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one pa…
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
150 m²
€ 315,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the r…
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
8 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkid…
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 170 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. Tynhouse is located on …
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
160 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor …
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
200 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 1 - a floor cottage with an area of 200 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The cottage c…
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
120 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
140 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
100 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 100 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
70 m²
€ 450,000
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
290 m²
€ 700,000
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
270 m²
€ 500,000
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
210 m²
€ 300,000
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms
274 m²
€ 1,800,000
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
90 m²
€ 350,000
2 room house
South Aegean, Greece
170 m²
€ 450,000
House
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
260 m²
€ 700,000
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
8 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 1,850,000
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms
725 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 725 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of a l…
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
320 m²
€ 370,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 320 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement con…
5 room apartment
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms
230 m²
€ 620,000
Duplex with an area of 230 sq.m on the island of Rhodes is for sale at the construction stag…
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The basement consists of one be…
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
Properties features in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece
