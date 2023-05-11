Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Rhodes

Residential properties for sale in Rhodes, Greece

Ialysos
5
35 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa Villa in Kritika, Greece
Villa Villa
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Kritika, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
5 room apartment in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
3 room cottage in Kritika, Greece
3 room cottage
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
1 room Cottage in Kritika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 6 room villa in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Townhouse in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kremasti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kremasti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000

Properties features in Rhodes, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir