  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Rethymni Municipality
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adele, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adele, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
Townhouse in Skaleta, Greece
Townhouse
Skaleta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Adele, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adele, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sfakaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000

Properties features in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

