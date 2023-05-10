Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit

Pool Residential properties for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Rethymni Municipality
84
Agios Vasileios Municipality
5
14 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Pigi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Villa 6 room villa in Eleutherna, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eleutherna, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
Villa Villa in Sfakaki, Greece
Villa Villa
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Skaleta, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 4 room villa in Violi Charaki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Violi Charaki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Villa 6 room villa in Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Adele, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Adele, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ghouledhiana, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ghouledhiana, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Villa 9 room villa in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sfakaki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
Villa 5 room villa in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sfakaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Magnisia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Magnisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 285,000

Properties features in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
