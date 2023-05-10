Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Rethymni Municipality
70
Agios Vasileios Municipality
5
31 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Pigi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
3 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
Villa 3 room villa in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Villa 6 room villa in Eleutherna, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eleutherna, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
Villa Villa in Sfakaki, Greece
Villa Villa
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Skaleta, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 1,625,000
Villa 6 room villa in Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Prines, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Prines, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Xiro Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
Villa 5 room villa in Adele, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Adele, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Villa Villa in Agios Kostantinos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Kostantinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
3 room cottage in Viranepiskopi, Greece
3 room cottage
Viranepiskopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ghouledhiana, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ghouledhiana, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Villa 4 room villa in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
3 room cottage in Melambes, Greece
3 room cottage
Melambes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Gonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Gonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
3 room cottage in Gerani, Greece
3 room cottage
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adele, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adele, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
3 room cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Villa 5 room villa in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
Townhouse in Skaleta, Greece
Townhouse
Skaleta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sfakaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Adele, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adele, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Roustika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Roustika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sfakaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000

