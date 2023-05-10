UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Rethymno Regional Unit
Houses
Houses for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece
Rethymni Municipality
70
Agios Vasileios Municipality
5
House
Clear all
78 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
5 room house
Chamalevri, Greece
5
6
€ 1,500,000
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
3
2
€ 830,000
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
2
€ 220,000
Villa 5 room villa
Pigi, Greece
7
4
1
€ 400,000
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2
2
139 m²
3
€ 199,000
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
219 m²
€ 185,000
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2
1
204 m²
1
€ 80,000
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
1
147 m²
€ 92,000
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
253 m²
2
€ 80,000
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
2
141 m²
1
€ 88,000
Villa 4 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
3
309 m²
3
€ 590,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
2
158 m²
3
€ 450,000
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
3
206 m²
3
€ 400,000
3 room house
Eleutherna, Greece
3
3
€ 360,000
3 room house
Roussospiti, Greece
3
4
€ 535,000
3 room house
Argyroupoli, Greece
3
3
€ 380,000
3 room house
Argyroupoli, Greece
3
3
€ 380,000
3 room house
Argyroupoli, Greece
3
3
€ 380,000
Villa 6 room villa
Eleutherna, Greece
6
1
€ 599,000
House
Sfakaki, Greece
€ 700,000
2 room house
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2
1
€ 220,000
2 room house
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2
1
€ 250,000
3 room house
Adele, Greece
3
1
105 m²
€ 180,000
Villa 2 room villa
Maroulas, Greece
2
1
340 m²
€ 275,000
3 room house
Plakias, Greece
4
2
5 508 m²
€ 240,000
4 room house
Chamalevri, Greece
4
3
€ 1,000,000
4 room house
Chamalevri, Greece
4
3
€ 495,000
4 room house
Moundros, Greece
4
4
€ 590,000
Townhouse 4 rooms
Chamalevri, Greece
4
1
€ 530,000
Villa Villa
Sfakaki, Greece
1
1
€ 1,000,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map