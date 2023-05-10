Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Rethymni Municipality
70
Agios Vasileios Municipality
5
House To archive
Clear all
78 properties total found
5 room house in Chamalevri, Greece
5 room house
Chamalevri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
€ 1,500,000
3 room house in Skaleta, Greece
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 830,000
4 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 220,000
Villa 5 room villa in Pigi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
2 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 199,000
House in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Area 219 m²
€ 185,000
2 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
3 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
€ 92,000
House in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
3 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
Villa 4 room villa in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
Villa 3 room villa in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
4 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
3 room house in Eleutherna, Greece
3 room house
Eleutherna, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 360,000
3 room house in Roussospiti, Greece
3 room house
Roussospiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
€ 535,000
3 room house in Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room house
Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 380,000
3 room house in Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room house
Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 380,000
3 room house in Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room house
Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 380,000
Villa 6 room villa in Eleutherna, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eleutherna, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
House in Sfakaki, Greece
House
Sfakaki, Greece
€ 700,000
2 room house in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 room house
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 220,000
2 room house in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 room house
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 250,000
3 room house in Adele, Greece
3 room house
Adele, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 180,000
Villa 2 room villa in Maroulas, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Maroulas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
€ 275,000
3 room house in Plakias, Greece
3 room house
Plakias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 508 m²
€ 240,000
4 room house in Chamalevri, Greece
4 room house
Chamalevri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 1,000,000
4 room house in Chamalevri, Greece
4 room house
Chamalevri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 495,000
4 room house in Moundros, Greece
4 room house
Moundros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 590,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Chamalevri, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Chamalevri, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
Villa Villa in Sfakaki, Greece
Villa Villa
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000

Properties features in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir