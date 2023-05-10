Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

1 room Cottage in Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Violi Charaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Violi Charaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 1,625,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Prines, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Prines, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Xiro Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
3 room cottage in Viranepiskopi, Greece
3 room cottage
Viranepiskopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
3 room cottage in Melambes, Greece
3 room cottage
Melambes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Gonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Gonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
3 room cottage in Gerani, Greece
3 room cottage
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
3 room cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Roustika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Roustika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sfakaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skouloufia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skouloufia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000

