  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

2 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 140,000
3 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 440,000
1 room apartment in Adele, Greece
1 room apartment
Adele, Greece
Rooms 1
Floor 1/1
€ 120,000
4 room apartment in Adele, Greece
4 room apartment
Adele, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 170,000

