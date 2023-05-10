Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Rethymni Municipality
14
Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/1
€ 360,000
2 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 140,000
2 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
1 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 92,000
2 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 180,000
2 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
€ 125,000
1 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 1
€ 46,000
1 room apartment in Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 room apartment
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
3 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
1 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
4 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
€ 350,000
3 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 267,000
3 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 440,000
1 room apartment in Adele, Greece
1 room apartment
Adele, Greece
Rooms 1
Floor 1/1
€ 120,000
4 room apartment in Adele, Greece
4 room apartment
Adele, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 170,000

Properties features in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir