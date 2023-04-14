Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

Villa 3 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath 158 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
In a complex of luxury residences, available for sale exclusively from our office an impress…
Villa 6 room villain Eleutherna, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eleutherna, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa Villain Sfakaki, Greece
Villa Villa
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Classic design villa with 5 bedrooms is for sale in Rethymno, Crete. The property is just fe…
Villa 6 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Skaleta, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 6 room villain Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villain Adele, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Adele, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villain Agios Kostantinos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Kostantinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale a detached house of 383 sq. meters with sea view in the north of Crete island, regi…
Villa 5 room villain Ghouledhiana, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ghouledhiana, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 5 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 5 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…

