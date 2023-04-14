Villas for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villain Pigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a 202 sq.m. three level villa with sea views, located in the Rethymno region, Cr…
Villa 4 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath 309 m² Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
Villa 3 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath 158 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
In a complex of luxury residences, available for sale exclusively from our office an impress…
Villa 6 room villain Eleutherna, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eleutherna, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 2 room villain Maroulas, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Maroulas, Greece
1 bath 340 m²
€ 275,000
Property Code: HPS867 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Maroulas for €275.000. This 340 sq. m. Vi…
Villa Villain Sfakaki, Greece
Villa Villa
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Classic design villa with 5 bedrooms is for sale in Rethymno, Crete. The property is just fe…
Villa 6 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 bath 425 m²
€ 1,800,000
Koropi (Agios Dimitrios beach) Erasmos Real Estate recommends a villa of 425sq.m. on a plot …
Villa 6 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Skaleta, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Violi Charaki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Violi Charaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 6 room villain Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villain Adele, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Adele, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villain Agios Kostantinos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Kostantinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale a detached house of 383 sq. meters with sea view in the north of Crete island, regi…
Villa 5 room villain Ghouledhiana, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ghouledhiana, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 5 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 9 room villain Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
Luxurious residence with its own golf course, tennis court and basketball court that can acc…
Villa 3 room villain Violi Charaki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Violi Charaki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villain Violi Charaki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Violi Charaki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 234 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
Villa 5 room villain Sfakaki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Sfakaki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 312 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 2 room villain Nea Magnisia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Magnisia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consis…
Villa Villain Gerani, Greece
Villa Villa
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale a villa in Rethymnon Perfecture. Aunique 450m2 stone-built Villa, designe…

