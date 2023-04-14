Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

Townhouse 4 roomsin Chamalevri, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Chamalevri, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
Suggested for Sale a maisonette in Rethymno. The house is 250sqm. on a plot of 2,990 sq.m. w…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Townhousein Skaleta, Greece
Townhouse
Skaleta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
For sale 2 maisonettes close to Rethymno on a 4100 sqm plot that combines a sea and mountain…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Adele, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adele, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Sfakaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…

