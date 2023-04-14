Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Rethymni Municipality

Pool Residential properties for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

20 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Pigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a 202 sq.m. three level villa with sea views, located in the Rethymno region, Cr…
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 510,000
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
136 m² Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
3 room housein Gerani, Greece
3 room house
Gerani, Greece
178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
3 room housein Gerani, Greece
3 room house
Gerani, Greece
178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
Villa 6 room villain Eleutherna, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eleutherna, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa Villain Sfakaki, Greece
Villa Villa
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Classic design villa with 5 bedrooms is for sale in Rethymno, Crete. The property is just fe…
Villa 6 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Skaleta, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Violi Charaki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Violi Charaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 6 room villain Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villain Adele, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Adele, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villain Ghouledhiana, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ghouledhiana, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 9 room villain Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
Luxurious residence with its own golf course, tennis court and basketball court that can acc…
Villa 5 room villain Sfakaki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Sfakaki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 312 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sfakaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
Villa 2 room villain Nea Magnisia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Magnisia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consis…

