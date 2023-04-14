Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

33 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 140,000
Recently renovated first floor apartment, available for sale in the beautiful and picturesqu…
3 room housein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath 141 m² Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
 FOR SALE exclusively furnished ground floor house of total surface of 141 sq.m. on a p…
Villa 3 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath 158 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
In a complex of luxury residences, available for sale exclusively from our office an impress…
Villa 6 room villain Eleutherna, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eleutherna, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa Villain Sfakaki, Greece
Villa Villa
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Classic design villa with 5 bedrooms is for sale in Rethymno, Crete. The property is just fe…
Villa 6 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Skaleta, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,625,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 6 room villain Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Prines, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Prines, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Xiro Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Xiro Chorio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
Villa 5 room villain Adele, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Adele, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villain Agios Kostantinos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Kostantinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale a detached house of 383 sq. meters with sea view in the north of Crete island, regi…
3 room cottagein Viranepiskopi, Greece
3 room cottage
Viranepiskopi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Villa 5 room villain Ghouledhiana, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ghouledhiana, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Gonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Gonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa 5 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottagein Gerani, Greece
3 room cottage
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Adele, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adele, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Townhousein Skaleta, Greece
Townhouse
Skaleta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
For sale 2 maisonettes close to Rethymno on a 4100 sqm plot that combines a sea and mountain…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
3 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Sfakaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Adele, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adele, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Roustika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Roustika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room. …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sfakaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…

