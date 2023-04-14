Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Rethymni Municipality
  6. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
38 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Pigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a 202 sq.m. three level villa with sea views, located in the Rethymno region, Cr…
Villa 4 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath 309 m² Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
Villa 3 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath 158 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
In a complex of luxury residences, available for sale exclusively from our office an impress…
4 room housein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath 206 m² Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Just a few kilometers away from the city center, in Pigiano plain, in the location ''…
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 510,000
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
136 m² Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
3 room housein Gerani, Greece
3 room house
Gerani, Greece
178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
3 room housein Gerani, Greece
3 room house
Gerani, Greece
178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
Villa 6 room villain Eleutherna, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eleutherna, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Chamalevri, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Chamalevri, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
Suggested for Sale a maisonette in Rethymno. The house is 250sqm. on a plot of 2,990 sq.m. w…
Villa Villain Sfakaki, Greece
Villa Villa
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Classic design villa with 5 bedrooms is for sale in Rethymno, Crete. The property is just fe…
Villa 6 room villain Xiro Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Xiro Chorio, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Skaleta, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,625,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Violi Charaki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Violi Charaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Prines, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Prines, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Xiro Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Xiro Chorio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
Villa 5 room villain Adele, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Adele, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villain Agios Kostantinos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Kostantinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale a detached house of 383 sq. meters with sea view in the north of Crete island, regi…
3 room cottagein Viranepiskopi, Greece
3 room cottage
Viranepiskopi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 362 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
Villa 5 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottagein Gerani, Greece
3 room cottage
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Villa 9 room villain Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
Luxurious residence with its own golf course, tennis court and basketball court that can acc…
Villa 3 room villain Violi Charaki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Violi Charaki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villain Violi Charaki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Violi Charaki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 234 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…

Properties features in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go