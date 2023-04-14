UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Rethymno Regional Unit
Rethymni Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
76 properties total found
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
2 bath
€ 830,000
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath
€ 220,000
This unique house for sale in Gerakari, Rethymno, is an ideal place for those who seek to f…
Villa 4 room villa
Pigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a 202 sq.m. three level villa with sea views, located in the Rethymno region, Cr…
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath
139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 199,000
FOR SALE exclusive 3 level maisonette of total surface of 139 sq.m. It consists of 2 bedroom…
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
219 m²
€ 185,000
Panormo is a seaside village of the prefecture that every year attracts tourists from all ov…
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
204 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
In Down Poros, a village located 25 km southwest of the city of Rethymnon and very close to …
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
147 m²
€ 92,000
Traditional house of 1900, is for sale in the area of Angeliana, 26km east of Rethymnon. The…
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
253 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
In the beautiful and picturesque village of Margarites, a traditional detached house of 253 …
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath
141 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
FOR SALE exclusively furnished ground floor house of total surface of 141 sq.m. on a p…
Villa 4 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath
309 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath
158 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
In a complex of luxury residences, available for sale exclusively from our office an impress…
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath
206 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Just a few kilometers away from the city center, in Pigiano plain, in the location ''…
5 room house
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bath
€ 950,000
This large golf villa for sale in Agia Paraskevi, Adele, Rethymno, is a unique designed prop…
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
330 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 510,000
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
137 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
136 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
137 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
3 room house
Gerani, Greece
178 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
3 room house
Gerani, Greece
178 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
3 room house
Eleutherna, Greece
3 bath
€ 360,000
This amazing stone villa for sale in Rethymno, is located in the village of Eleutherna. The …
3 room house
Roussospiti, Greece
4 bath
€ 535,000
This newly renovated villa for sale in Roussospiti, Rethymnon, is a very comfortable and bri…
3 room house
Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bath
€ 380,000
A newly built apartment for sale in Episkopi,Rethymno very close to the beach in a beautiful…
3 room house
Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bath
€ 380,000
A newly built apartment for sale in Episkopi,Rethymno very close to the beach in a beautiful…
3 room house
Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bath
€ 380,000
A newly built apartment for sale in Episkopi,Rethymno very close to the beach in a beautiful…
Villa 6 room villa
Eleutherna, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
House
Sfakaki, Greece
€ 700,000
This is an incomplete building for sale in Sfakaki Rethymno Crete located on the top of a hi…
2 room house
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 bath
€ 220,000
An apartment for sale in Pigi,Rethymno, of 61 sqms of living space, very well kept,10 km fro…
2 room house
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 bath
€ 250,000
An apartment for sale in Pigi,Rethymno, of 75 sqms of living space, very well kept,10 km fro…
3 room house
Adele, Greece
1 bath
105 m²
€ 180,000
Property Code: HPS874 - House FOR SALE in Arkadi Adele for €180.000. This 105 sq. m. House …
Villa 2 room villa
Maroulas, Greece
1 bath
340 m²
€ 275,000
Property Code: HPS867 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Maroulas for €275.000. This 340 sq. m. Vi…
