Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Rethymni Municipality
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Xiro Chorio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Xiro Chorio, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,625,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Prines, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Prines, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Xiro Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Xiro Chorio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
3 room cottagein Viranepiskopi, Greece
3 room cottage
Viranepiskopi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 362 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
3 room cottagein Gerani, Greece
3 room cottage
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sfakaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…

Properties features in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir