Other
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Rethymno Regional Unit
Rethymni Municipality
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
1 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 bath
€ 90,000
Property Code: 3-1172 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €90.000 . This 3…
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 140,000
Recently renovated first floor apartment, available for sale in the beautiful and picturesqu…
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Newly built apartment, of excellent construction, available for sale, in a quiet area of Ret…
1 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 92,000
FOR SALE exclusive semi-basement apartment with a total surface area of 50 sq.m. It consists…
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 180,000
Panormo is a seaside village that attracts tourists from all over the world every year. It a…
2 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 bath
2 Floor
€ 125,000
Property Code: 3-1078 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €125.000 . Th…
1 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
€ 46,000
Property Code: 3-1008 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €46.000 . This 3…
1 room apartment
Xiro Chorio, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale a semi-basement studio of 28sqm in the center of Rethymnon. It consists of two room…
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
1 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale a small flat of 28 sq.m. in the center of Rethymno city. The flat is situated in th…
4 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
189 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 1249 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 189 sq.…
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room apartment
Adele, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
4 room apartment
Adele, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
