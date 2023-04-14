Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

15 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
1 room apartmentin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 bath
€ 90,000
Property Code: 3-1172 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €90.000 . This 3…
2 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 140,000
Recently renovated first floor apartment, available for sale in the beautiful and picturesqu…
2 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Newly built apartment, of excellent construction, available for sale, in a quiet area of Ret…
1 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 92,000
FOR SALE exclusive semi-basement apartment with a total surface area of 50 sq.m. It consists…
2 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 180,000
Panormo is a seaside village that attracts tourists from all over the world every year. It a…
2 room apartmentin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 bath 2 Floor
€ 125,000
Property Code: 3-1078 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €125.000 . Th…
1 room apartmentin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
€ 46,000
Property Code: 3-1008 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €46.000 . This 3…
1 room apartmentin Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 room apartment
Xiro Chorio, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale a semi-basement studio of 28sqm in the center of Rethymnon. It consists of two room…
3 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
1 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale a small flat of 28 sq.m. in the center of Rethymno city. The flat is situated in th…
4 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 189 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 1249 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 189 sq.…
3 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room apartmentin Adele, Greece
1 room apartment
Adele, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
4 room apartmentin Adele, Greece
4 room apartment
Adele, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…

