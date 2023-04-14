Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Rethymni Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

91 property total found
3 room housein Skaleta, Greece
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
2 bath
€ 830,000
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
3 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
1 room apartmentin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 bath
€ 90,000
Property Code: 3-1172 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €90.000 . This 3…
4 room housein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath
€ 220,000
This unique house for sale in Gerakari, Rethymno, is an ideal place for those who seek to f…
Villa 4 room villain Pigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a 202 sq.m. three level villa with sea views, located in the Rethymno region, Cr…
2 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 140,000
Recently renovated first floor apartment, available for sale in the beautiful and picturesqu…
2 room housein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath 139 m² Number of floors 3
€ 199,000
FOR SALE exclusive 3 level maisonette of total surface of 139 sq.m. It consists of 2 bedroom…
2 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Newly built apartment, of excellent construction, available for sale, in a quiet area of Ret…
Housein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
219 m²
€ 185,000
Panormo is a seaside village of the prefecture that every year attracts tourists from all ov…
2 room housein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 204 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
In Down Poros, a village located 25 km southwest of the city of Rethymnon and very close to …
3 room housein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 147 m²
€ 92,000
Traditional house of 1900, is for sale in the area of Angeliana, 26km east of Rethymnon. The…
Housein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
253 m² Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
In the beautiful and picturesque village of Margarites, a traditional detached house of 253 …
3 room housein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath 141 m² Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
 FOR SALE exclusively furnished ground floor house of total surface of 141 sq.m. on a p…
Villa 4 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath 309 m² Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
1 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 92,000
FOR SALE exclusive semi-basement apartment with a total surface area of 50 sq.m. It consists…
Villa 3 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath 158 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
In a complex of luxury residences, available for sale exclusively from our office an impress…
4 room housein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath 206 m² Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Just a few kilometers away from the city center, in Pigiano plain, in the location ''…
2 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 180,000
Panormo is a seaside village that attracts tourists from all over the world every year. It a…
5 room housein Agia Paraskevi, Greece
5 room house
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bath
€ 950,000
This large golf villa for sale in Agia Paraskevi, Adele, Rethymno, is a unique designed prop…
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 510,000
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
136 m² Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
3 room housein Gerani, Greece
3 room house
Gerani, Greece
178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
3 room housein Gerani, Greece
3 room house
Gerani, Greece
178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
2 room apartmentin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 bath 2 Floor
€ 125,000
Property Code: 3-1078 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €125.000 . Th…
3 room housein Eleutherna, Greece
3 room house
Eleutherna, Greece
3 bath
€ 360,000
This amazing stone villa for sale in Rethymno, is located in the village of Eleutherna. The …
3 room housein Roussospiti, Greece
3 room house
Roussospiti, Greece
4 bath
€ 535,000
This newly renovated villa for sale in Roussospiti, Rethymnon, is a very comfortable and bri…
3 room housein Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room house
Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bath
€ 380,000
A newly built apartment for sale in Episkopi,Rethymno very close to the beach in a beautiful…
3 room housein Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room house
Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bath
€ 380,000
A newly built apartment for sale in Episkopi,Rethymno very close to the beach in a beautiful…

Properties features in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir