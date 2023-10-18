Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€620,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€475,000
1 room Cottage with double glazed windows, with armored door, with AirConditioning in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
1 room Cottage with double glazed windows, with armored door, with AirConditioning
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Kentro 48 Sq.m., 1 B…
€75,000
2 room house in Attica, Greece
2 room house
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Bright and spacious apartment in good condition for family accommodation in an ideal locatio…
€75,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with storage room, with Back yard (Garden) in Attica, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with storage room, with Back yard (Garden)
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For Sale || Residential Detached house  || Athens West: Peristeri - Kipoupoli 82 Sq.m., 1 Be…
€170,000
3 room cottage with storage room in Attica, Greece
3 room cottage with storage room
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia 90 Sq.m., 3 Bedroom…
€85,000

