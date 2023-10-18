UAE
Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece
30 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with furnishings
Attica, Greece
3
1
80 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€270,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Attica, Greece
2
1
80 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia 80 Sq.m., 2 Bedroom…
€210,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with storage room, with Airy, with Not Shared
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
1
1
64 m²
€70,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2
1
57 m²
5
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2
1
66 m²
4
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2
1
64 m²
4
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2
1
66 m²
3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2
1
64 m²
3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2
1
59 m²
5
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
3
1
71 m²
4
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2
1
60 m²
3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2
1
89 m²
3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
3
1
92 m²
2
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
3
1
92 m²
1
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view
Attica, Greece
4
1
99 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4
1
99 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€310,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Attica, Greece
3
1
68 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view
Attica, Greece
4
1
99 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€370,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Attica, Greece
2
50 m²
5
New residence close to a metro station and the center of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartme…
€220,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Attica, Greece
3
60 m²
4
New residence in the quiet area of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartments with balconies. So…
€270,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Attica, Greece
2
54 m²
6
New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartments with balconies. …
€240,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Attica, Greece
4
108 m²
5
New residence on the outskirts of Athens, Greece We offer apartments with private gardens a…
€356,832
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, near metro, with armored door
Attica, Greece
2
1
65 m²
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens West: Peristeri - 65 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom…
€120,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
4
1
117 m²
1
For sale duplex of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the second floor and t…
€185,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
3
1
96 m²
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Kentro 96 Sq.m., 3 Bedroo…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Attica, Greece
3
1
110 m²
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens West: Peristeri - 110 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 B…
€175,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Airy
Attica, Greece
3
2
163 m²
For sale - - Residential apartment - - West Athens: Petroupoli - 163 Sq.m., 3 Rooms, 2 Bathr…
€230,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with bright, with On Corner
Attica, Greece
2
1
85 m²
For Sale - - Residential Apartment - - Athens West: Peristeri - Lofos Axiomatikon 85 Sq.m., …
€115,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with cable TV
Attica, Greece
2
1
91 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens West: Peristeri 91 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroo…
€130,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
2
1
70 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens West: Petroupoli 70 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathro…
€167,000
Recommend
