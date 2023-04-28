Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of West Athens

Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villa in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalandra, Greece
3 bath 140 m²
€ 351,049
Property Code: 4-937 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for €365.000 . This 140 sq. m. Vi…
4 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 350,436
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m in Epirus. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 455,000
For sale under construction apartment of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
4 room house in Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
4 bath
€ 1,400,000
This is a villa for sale in Akotiri Chania. It is located in Kalathas and it is built on a 1…
Villa Villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa Villa
Tagarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace, air c…
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 110 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS2817 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €300.000 . This 110 sq. m. …
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 195 m² -1/3 Floor
€ 490,610
For sale apartment of 195 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
1 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,872
For sale apartment of 0 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the floor and cons…
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 174 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,436
3 room cottage in Aiginio, Greece
3 room cottage
Aiginio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of o…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
3 bath 310 m²
€ 1,400,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…

Properties features in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir