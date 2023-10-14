Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Attica, Greece
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex pe…
€2,40M
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Attica, Greece
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
€2,41M

