  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
21
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
11
Municipal Unit of Elliniko
10
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros
1
Municipality of Nea Smyrni
1
Municipal Unit of Tavros
1
8 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
4 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 430,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
1 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
1 room apartment
Attica, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
2 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Attica, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
3 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 950,000
For sale Apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

