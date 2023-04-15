Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 422 m²
€ 2,300,000
Elliniko south of Athens maisonette of 422sq.m. Luxurious construction and special architect…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 305 m²
€ 1,800,000
Elliniko south of Athens maisonette of 305sq.m. Luxurious construction and special architect…
2 room housein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 110 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: 1410 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 110 sq.m, on the Ground …
Villa 4 room villain Attica, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Attica, Greece
160 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: 1241 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 160 m2, 2 levels Glyfada…
3 room housein Attica, Greece
3 room house
Attica, Greece
4 bath 290 m²
€ 880,000
CODE 16, Elliniko- South Athens, For Sale Detached House of 290 sqm with 3 bedrooms, 1 Livin…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1560 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of the…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
Townhousein Attica, Greece
Townhouse
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
The house is located on the ground (112 sq.m) and second (128 sq.m) floor, it has the exclus…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Attica, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villain Attica, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Attica, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 1-storey house of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

