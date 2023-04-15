Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
5
Municipal Unit of Elliniko
3
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
2
Cottage To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 422 m²
€ 2,300,000
Elliniko south of Athens maisonette of 422sq.m. Luxurious construction and special architect…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 305 m²
€ 1,800,000
Elliniko south of Athens maisonette of 305sq.m. Luxurious construction and special architect…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Attica, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 1-storey house of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir