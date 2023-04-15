Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

4 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 5/1 Floor
€ 525,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
1 room apartment
Attica, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
2 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 950,000
For sale Apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…

