Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
11
Municipal Unit of Elliniko
6
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
5
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros
1
Municipality of Nea Smyrni
1
Municipal Unit of Tavros
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
32 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 255,000
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 58 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 225,000
For sale Apartment of 73 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 103 m²
€ 320,000
Kato Hellenikon, floor apartment of 103 sq.m. elevated ground floor of a 2-story house on a …
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 5/1 Floor
€ 525,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
3 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 75 m²
€ 155,000
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens South: Elliniko 80 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 355,000
For sale Apartment of 123 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 430,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 430,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 410,000
For sale Apartment of 102 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 410,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 104 m²
€ 410,000
Elliniko south of Athens, Ano Sourmena area, a newly built luxury apartment with an area of …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 140 m²
€ 780,000
Elliniko area south of Athens, apartment of 140sq.m. 1st floor of luxury construction with a…
4 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
2 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
Apartment for sale in Glyfada of Athens - South for 350.000€ (Listing No W3077). Anothe…
5 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
5 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 bath 355 m²
€ 2,200,000
Maisonette of 355 sqm with interior Elevator and sea view, 3-4 parking spaces in the basemen…
3 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
1 bath 215 m²
€ 1,300,000
Maisonette of 215 sqm maisonette with interior Elevator and sea view, 3-4 parking spaces in …
3 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
1 bath 140 m²
€ 900,000
140sqm flat area, large Communal swimming pool, 2 underground parking spaces and 1 large sto…
5 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
5 room apartment
Attica, Greece
6 bath 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
Ground Floor & Basement (YL2) Maisonette of 300sqm with internal elevator, Garden about 400s…
5 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
5 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 bath 440 m²
€ 2,200,000
Maisonette of ground floor, basement and A 440sqm floor with internal elevator, garden of ab…
3 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
1 bath 119 m²
€ 290,000
Ref: 18 - Greek SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 1 Bathroom, area 119 sq.…
1 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
1 room apartment
Attica, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
2 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir