Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Investment Properties in Greece
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of South Athens
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece
32 properties total found
2 room apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 255,000
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 58 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 225,000
For sale Apartment of 73 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath
103 m²
€ 320,000
Kato Hellenikon, floor apartment of 103 sq.m. elevated ground floor of a 2-story house on a …
4 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
5/1 Floor
€ 525,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath
75 m²
€ 155,000
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens South: Elliniko 80 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 355,000
For sale Apartment of 123 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 430,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 430,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 410,000
For sale Apartment of 102 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 410,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath
104 m²
€ 410,000
Elliniko south of Athens, Ano Sourmena area, a newly built luxury apartment with an area of …
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath
140 m²
€ 780,000
Elliniko area south of Athens, apartment of 140sq.m. 1st floor of luxury construction with a…
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
Apartment for sale in Glyfada of Athens - South for 350.000€ (Listing No W3077). Anothe…
5 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 bath
355 m²
€ 2,200,000
Maisonette of 355 sqm with interior Elevator and sea view, 3-4 parking spaces in the basemen…
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
1 bath
215 m²
€ 1,300,000
Maisonette of 215 sqm maisonette with interior Elevator and sea view, 3-4 parking spaces in …
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
1 bath
140 m²
€ 900,000
140sqm flat area, large Communal swimming pool, 2 underground parking spaces and 1 large sto…
5 room apartment
Attica, Greece
6 bath
300 m²
€ 1,900,000
Ground Floor & Basement (YL2) Maisonette of 300sqm with internal elevator, Garden about 400s…
5 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 bath
440 m²
€ 2,200,000
Maisonette of ground floor, basement and A 440sqm floor with internal elevator, garden of ab…
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
1 bath
119 m²
€ 290,000
Ref: 18 - Greek SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 1 Bathroom, area 119 sq.…
1 room apartment
Attica, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
