Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
13
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000

Properties features in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir