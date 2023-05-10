Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 850,000
Villa Villa in Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 125,000
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/1
€ 500,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
€ 990,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,450,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 3/1
€ 2,750,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
1 room Cottage in Vlychada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
2 room apartment in Aspropyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment
Aspropyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 140,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Korydallos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
2 room apartment in Skala, Greece
2 room apartment
Skala, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 270,000
3 room apartment in Skaramangas, Greece
3 room apartment
Skaramangas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 285,000
2 room apartment in Skaramangas, Greece
2 room apartment
Skaramangas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 97,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Perdika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
3 room cottage in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
2 room apartment in Skala, Greece
2 room apartment
Skala, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesagros, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesagros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Vathy, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Villa 4 room villa in Vathy, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000

Properties features in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

