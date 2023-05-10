Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
31
Chaidari
8
Palaio Faliro
4
8 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Vlychada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Perdika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
3 room cottage in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesagros, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesagros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Megalochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Megalochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000

