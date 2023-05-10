Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
141
Palaio Faliro
52
Chaidari
20
Agios Ioannis Renti
4
Korydallos
4
Skaramangas
4
Municipality of Korydallos
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 260,000
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 170,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
€ 990,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,450,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 3/1
€ 2,750,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
2 room apartment in Skaramangas, Greece
2 room apartment
Skaramangas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 97,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 560,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 660,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/1
€ 285,000

Properties features in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir