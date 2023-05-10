Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus

Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
223
Palaio Faliro
66
Chaidari
30
Agios Ioannis Renti
8
Korydallos
6
Nea Peramos
5
Moschato
4
Municipality of Korydallos
4
Show more
229 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 161,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 142,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 235,000
3 room apartment in Korydallos, Greece
3 room apartment
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 137,000
2 room apartment in Keratsini, Greece
2 room apartment
Keratsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 91,000
1 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 50,000
Townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 265,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 850,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 340,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 275,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 395,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
€ 375,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 365,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 355,000
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 260,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 440,000
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 290,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€ 340,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
7 room house in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
7 room house
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 460 m²
€ 960,000
Villa Villa in Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
5 room house in Moschato, Greece
5 room house
Moschato, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 548 m²
Floor 3
€ 650,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
1 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€ 63,000
3 room apartment in Paloulia, Greece
3 room apartment
Paloulia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€ 110,000

Properties features in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir