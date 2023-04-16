Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

demos delphon
5
demos doridos
3
Amfissa
2
Municipal Unit of Amfissa
2
Municipal Unit of Galaxidi
2
Municipal Unit of Efpalio
1
Municipal Unit of Parnassos
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room Cottagein Eptalofos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Eptalofos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin kastraki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
kastraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Galaxidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galaxidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin biniane, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
biniane, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir