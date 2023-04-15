Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Penteli
2
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
1
Neo Psychiko
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
12 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 5
€ 6,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 1381 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…

Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go