  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Penteli
2
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
1
Neo Psychiko
1
3 properties total found
Villa Villain Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
There is provided for sale a luxurious villa in the northern part of Attica. The property co…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
12 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 5
€ 6,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 1381 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…

